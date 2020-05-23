39 Montara Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

This beautiful town home located at corner lot with yard only one wall attached to the next door, two car garage attached to the house, the family room is high ceiling designed very bright and airy, kitchen open to dinning area there upgraded to the granite counter-top at kitchen also with refrigerator. and one bedroom at first floor with a full bath. there is laminate flooring at downstairs. the master bedroom vaulted ceiling spacious feeling with a balcony & two closets and ceiling fan. dual sink vanity. brand new carpet. the second bedroom quiet & bright with a full bath. brand new carpet entire upstairs.

the individual laundry area with washer & dryer included. the nice yard good for BBQ with mutual plants. the big park just 100 feet away.