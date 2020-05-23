All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Find more places like 39 Montara Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aliso Viejo, CA
/
39 Montara Drive
Last updated January 10 2020 at 7:18 PM

39 Montara Drive

39 Montara Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aliso Viejo
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

39 Montara Drive, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
St. Tropez

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This beautiful town home located at corner lot with yard only one wall attached to the next door, two car garage attached to the house, the family room is high ceiling designed very bright and airy, kitchen open to dinning area there upgraded to the granite counter-top at kitchen also with refrigerator. and one bedroom at first floor with a full bath. there is laminate flooring at downstairs. the master bedroom vaulted ceiling spacious feeling with a balcony & two closets and ceiling fan. dual sink vanity. brand new carpet. the second bedroom quiet & bright with a full bath. brand new carpet entire upstairs.
the individual laundry area with washer & dryer included. the nice yard good for BBQ with mutual plants. the big park just 100 feet away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39 Montara Drive have any available units?
39 Montara Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 39 Montara Drive have?
Some of 39 Montara Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39 Montara Drive currently offering any rent specials?
39 Montara Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39 Montara Drive pet-friendly?
No, 39 Montara Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 39 Montara Drive offer parking?
Yes, 39 Montara Drive offers parking.
Does 39 Montara Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 39 Montara Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 39 Montara Drive have a pool?
No, 39 Montara Drive does not have a pool.
Does 39 Montara Drive have accessible units?
No, 39 Montara Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 39 Montara Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 39 Montara Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 39 Montara Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 39 Montara Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vantis
90 Vantis Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
City Lights at Town Center
5000 City Lights Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Aliso Creek
24152 Hollyoak
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Similar Pages

Aliso Viejo 1 BedroomsAliso Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Aliso Viejo Apartments with GarageAliso Viejo Apartments with Gym
Aliso Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CA
Dana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College