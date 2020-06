Amenities

granite counters garage stainless steel fire pit fireplace media room

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters oven stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking garage media room

THIS IS A SINGLE FAMILY DETTACHED HOME BUT TITLE SHOWS AS A CONDO, IT IS 3 BEDROOM AND ONE BIG LOFT WHICH CAN BE USE A SECOND FAMILY ROOM OR OFFICE, LOCATED IN DESIRABLE RESORT STYLE COMMUNITTY OF ISLANDS, STONE FLOORING DOWNSTARIS,

GORMET KITCHEN WITH GRANITE CONTER TOPS, STAINLESS STEAL APPLIANECES. BREAKFAST NOOK, LAGRGE FAMILY ROOM OPEN TO KITCHEN,

DUAL FIREPLACE, HIGH CIELING, VERY OPEN AND BRIGHT FLOOR PLAN, LARGE BACK YARD WITH FIREPITT AND PLANTY OF FRUIT AND PALM TREES, PRIVATE ENTERY, TWO CAR ATTACHED GARAGES,LONG DRIVE WAY,GREAT LOCATION, WALKING DISTANCE TO LARGE SHOPPING CENTER WITH PLANNTY OF RESTURANTS AND MOVEI THEATERS,

CLOSE TO 73 TOLL ROAD.