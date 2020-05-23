36 Cupertino Circle.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Welcome to the beautiful community of Camden park in Aliso Viejo! This Tri-Level home is located within minutes of both Don Juan Elementary and Middle School, as well as Aliso Viejo Town Center. This light, bright open floor plan has laminate hardwood floors throughout the house with beautiful Crown Molding. Great patio off the living room with plenty of room for a barbecue! The kitchen has tile flooring, granite counter tops and recessed lighting. Fully equipped with refrigerator, dishwasher, and brand new stove. Two spacious bedrooms on the third story with full bathrooms. Ample storage throughout the home and with direct access to your large tandem two car garage complete with washer and dryer.

Enjoy the community pool, spa and barbecue area!