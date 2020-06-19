35 Sobrante

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garage pool hot tub

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Beautiful end unit with 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, two car garage with washer and dryer hookups. Hard wood floors throughout house with marble flooring in kitchen, and recessed lighting throughout the home. A cozy fireplace located next to the custom made entertainment armoire. Relax and BBQ on the balcony. The community is gated, with swimming pool, spa, and bathrooms with showers next to pool. Orleans is quiet and peaceful community with a tropical charm. The grounds are kept up nicely and with care for the homeowners.