All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Find more places like 35 Sobrante.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aliso Viejo, CA
/
35 Sobrante
Last updated August 12 2019 at 2:35 AM

35 Sobrante

35 Sobrante · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aliso Viejo
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

35 Sobrante, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Orleans

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Beautiful end unit with 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, two car garage with washer and dryer hookups. Hard wood floors throughout house with marble flooring in kitchen, and recessed lighting throughout the home. A cozy fireplace located next to the custom made entertainment armoire. Relax and BBQ on the balcony. The community is gated, with swimming pool, spa, and bathrooms with showers next to pool. Orleans is quiet and peaceful community with a tropical charm. The grounds are kept up nicely and with care for the homeowners.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 Sobrante have any available units?
35 Sobrante doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 35 Sobrante have?
Some of 35 Sobrante's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 Sobrante currently offering any rent specials?
35 Sobrante is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 Sobrante pet-friendly?
No, 35 Sobrante is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 35 Sobrante offer parking?
Yes, 35 Sobrante offers parking.
Does 35 Sobrante have units with washers and dryers?
No, 35 Sobrante does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 Sobrante have a pool?
Yes, 35 Sobrante has a pool.
Does 35 Sobrante have accessible units?
No, 35 Sobrante does not have accessible units.
Does 35 Sobrante have units with dishwashers?
No, 35 Sobrante does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 35 Sobrante have units with air conditioning?
No, 35 Sobrante does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

City Lights at Town Center
5000 City Lights Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Aliso Creek
24152 Hollyoak
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Vantis
90 Vantis Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Similar Pages

Aliso Viejo 1 BedroomsAliso Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Aliso Viejo Apartments with GarageAliso Viejo Apartments with Gym
Aliso Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CA
Dana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College