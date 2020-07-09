3 Windstar

Amenities

Prestigious Pacific Ridge Home with quite great cul-de-sac location. This fabulous home has designer touches throughout. Soaring two story ceilings in the living and dining rooms, spacious floor plan with lots of windows. Large family room with fireplace.crown moulding, a bright kitchen with walk-in-pantry, cherry cabinets and granite countertops. The oversized master suite had his and her walk-in-closets. The entire home was remodeled and upgraded in 2012. There is a 75 gallon water heater, water softener, spot lighting, inside separate laundry room, ceramic tile floors. Wall-to wall carpet upstairs bedrooms and hallways. There is a dramatic circular staircase. The bathrooms have been completely upgraded and the home has been repiped. There are views of rolling hills from master bedroom and bath. Nice private yard with a pomegranate lemon and guava trees. Gardener service included. This home is immaculate!