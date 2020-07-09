All apartments in Aliso Viejo
3 Windstar

Location

3 Windstar, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Pacific Ridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Prestigious Pacific Ridge Home with quite great cul-de-sac location. This fabulous home has designer touches throughout. Soaring two story ceilings in the living and dining rooms, spacious floor plan with lots of windows. Large family room with fireplace.crown moulding, a bright kitchen with walk-in-pantry, cherry cabinets and granite countertops. The oversized master suite had his and her walk-in-closets. The entire home was remodeled and upgraded in 2012. There is a 75 gallon water heater, water softener, spot lighting, inside separate laundry room, ceramic tile floors. Wall-to wall carpet upstairs bedrooms and hallways. There is a dramatic circular staircase. The bathrooms have been completely upgraded and the home has been repiped. There are views of rolling hills from master bedroom and bath. Nice private yard with a pomegranate lemon and guava trees. Gardener service included. This home is immaculate!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Windstar have any available units?
3 Windstar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 3 Windstar have?
Some of 3 Windstar's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Windstar currently offering any rent specials?
3 Windstar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Windstar pet-friendly?
No, 3 Windstar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 3 Windstar offer parking?
Yes, 3 Windstar offers parking.
Does 3 Windstar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Windstar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Windstar have a pool?
No, 3 Windstar does not have a pool.
Does 3 Windstar have accessible units?
No, 3 Windstar does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Windstar have units with dishwashers?
No, 3 Windstar does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Windstar have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Windstar does not have units with air conditioning.

