Aliso Viejo, CA
29 Sandcastle
Last updated May 13 2020 at 2:11 PM

29 Sandcastle

29 Sandcastle
Location

29 Sandcastle, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1377 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Resort Style Living with Panoramic Mountain, City Lights View! Spacious Three Bedroom/Two and One-Half Bath Mediterranean Style Townhome in Aliso Viejo’s “Villas South”. Stunning open floorplan featuring soaring ceilings in the living room, chic fireplace, and huge windows and sliding glass doors to a very serene patio and expansive views of Aliso Viejo. Entertainers kitchen with generous granite counters and tons of storage with upgraded cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, and breakfast bar opens to the beautiful dining room with ceiling fan and giant sliding patio doors…. Perfect for entertaining. Stunning new crystal chandelier for a dramatic stairway. Beautifully bright & cheerful Master Suite with an elegant mather bathroom. Two additional bedrooms share a “Jack and Jill” full bath. Special features include custom travertine flooring, plantation shutters, engineered wood flooring, mirrored wardrobe doors, hall Linen storage, freshly painted neutral tones new paint throughout, newer furnace and air conditioning with a Gapa Air Purifier. The generous yard is installed with a "no-hassle" artificial turf. Attached two-car garage with built-in storage. Conveniently close to Restaurants, Entertainment, Shopping, Biking & Hiking Trails and All the Amenities of Aliso Viejo ….In a Premium View Location! ....Just Minutes to the Beach! Call Shari today for a private tour 949 275-1728

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 Sandcastle have any available units?
29 Sandcastle has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 29 Sandcastle have?
Some of 29 Sandcastle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29 Sandcastle currently offering any rent specials?
29 Sandcastle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 Sandcastle pet-friendly?
No, 29 Sandcastle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 29 Sandcastle offer parking?
Yes, 29 Sandcastle does offer parking.
Does 29 Sandcastle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29 Sandcastle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 Sandcastle have a pool?
No, 29 Sandcastle does not have a pool.
Does 29 Sandcastle have accessible units?
No, 29 Sandcastle does not have accessible units.
Does 29 Sandcastle have units with dishwashers?
No, 29 Sandcastle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 29 Sandcastle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 29 Sandcastle has units with air conditioning.
