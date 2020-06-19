29 Sandcastle

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Resort Style Living with Panoramic Mountain, City Lights View! Spacious Three Bedroom/Two and One-Half Bath Mediterranean Style Townhome in Aliso Viejo’s “Villas South”. Stunning open floorplan featuring soaring ceilings in the living room, chic fireplace, and huge windows and sliding glass doors to a very serene patio and expansive views of Aliso Viejo. Entertainers kitchen with generous granite counters and tons of storage with upgraded cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, and breakfast bar opens to the beautiful dining room with ceiling fan and giant sliding patio doors…. Perfect for entertaining. Stunning new crystal chandelier for a dramatic stairway. Beautifully bright & cheerful Master Suite with an elegant mather bathroom. Two additional bedrooms share a “Jack and Jill” full bath. Special features include custom travertine flooring, plantation shutters, engineered wood flooring, mirrored wardrobe doors, hall Linen storage, freshly painted neutral tones new paint throughout, newer furnace and air conditioning with a Gapa Air Purifier. The generous yard is installed with a "no-hassle" artificial turf. Attached two-car garage with built-in storage. Conveniently close to Restaurants, Entertainment, Shopping, Biking & Hiking Trails and All the Amenities of Aliso Viejo ….In a Premium View Location! ....Just Minutes to the Beach! Call Shari today for a private tour 949 275-1728