Home
/
Aliso Viejo, CA
/
29 Edmonton Place
Last updated May 12 2020 at 8:18 PM

29 Edmonton Place

29 Edmonton Place · No Longer Available
Location

29 Edmonton Place, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Village Cottages

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
media room
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
media room
Very charming, splendid and immaculately clean detached home in the terrific gated community of Canterbury. Fantastic upgrades, whole house relatively with new pipes, granite counter tops, built-in China cabinet, slate/tile flooring on the main floor, carpet stairway and laminate floors upstairs. Laundry on the second floor and built-in computer loft for home office. Long courtyard driveway for entertaining or additional parking. Association pool, an acre of lush and green park across the gate and walking distance to the elementary school. Close to Aliso Viejo Town Center for dining, shopping and movie theaters. Nearby hiking and biking trails and 15 minutes to the beach and much more!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 Edmonton Place have any available units?
29 Edmonton Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 29 Edmonton Place have?
Some of 29 Edmonton Place's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29 Edmonton Place currently offering any rent specials?
29 Edmonton Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 Edmonton Place pet-friendly?
No, 29 Edmonton Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 29 Edmonton Place offer parking?
Yes, 29 Edmonton Place offers parking.
Does 29 Edmonton Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29 Edmonton Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 Edmonton Place have a pool?
Yes, 29 Edmonton Place has a pool.
Does 29 Edmonton Place have accessible units?
No, 29 Edmonton Place does not have accessible units.
Does 29 Edmonton Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29 Edmonton Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 29 Edmonton Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 29 Edmonton Place does not have units with air conditioning.

