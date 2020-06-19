29 Edmonton Place

Amenities

Very charming, splendid and immaculately clean detached home in the terrific gated community of Canterbury. Fantastic upgrades, whole house relatively with new pipes, granite counter tops, built-in China cabinet, slate/tile flooring on the main floor, carpet stairway and laminate floors upstairs. Laundry on the second floor and built-in computer loft for home office. Long courtyard driveway for entertaining or additional parking. Association pool, an acre of lush and green park across the gate and walking distance to the elementary school. Close to Aliso Viejo Town Center for dining, shopping and movie theaters. Nearby hiking and biking trails and 15 minutes to the beach and much more!!!