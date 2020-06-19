All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Find more places like 29 BREAKERS LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aliso Viejo, CA
/
29 BREAKERS LANE
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:35 AM

29 BREAKERS LANE

29 Breakers Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aliso Viejo
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

29 Breakers Ln, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Coronado

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
ALISO VIEJO - Property Id: 275037

Quiet Family Neighborhood, walking distance to elementary schools. Nice family home, wide open living room, kitchen, dining room space, with a large downstairs patio for bbq. Upstairs large master retreat with a tub and shower, plus private balcony for sun bathing. Large two car garage, dishwasher, microwave unit washer and dryer. Community pool, and jacuzzi. Walking distance to shops and restaurants, close to Laguna Beach and nice hiking trails.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/275037
Property Id 275037

(RLNE5760807)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 BREAKERS LANE have any available units?
29 BREAKERS LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 29 BREAKERS LANE have?
Some of 29 BREAKERS LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29 BREAKERS LANE currently offering any rent specials?
29 BREAKERS LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 BREAKERS LANE pet-friendly?
No, 29 BREAKERS LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 29 BREAKERS LANE offer parking?
Yes, 29 BREAKERS LANE offers parking.
Does 29 BREAKERS LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 29 BREAKERS LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 BREAKERS LANE have a pool?
Yes, 29 BREAKERS LANE has a pool.
Does 29 BREAKERS LANE have accessible units?
No, 29 BREAKERS LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 29 BREAKERS LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29 BREAKERS LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 29 BREAKERS LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 29 BREAKERS LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

City Lights at Town Center
5000 City Lights Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Vantis
90 Vantis Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Aliso Creek
24152 Hollyoak
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Similar Pages

Aliso Viejo 1 BedroomsAliso Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Aliso Viejo Apartments with GarageAliso Viejo Apartments with Gym
Aliso Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CA
Dana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College