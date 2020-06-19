29 BREAKERS LANE

Amenities

Quiet Family Neighborhood, walking distance to elementary schools. Nice family home, wide open living room, kitchen, dining room space, with a large downstairs patio for bbq. Upstairs large master retreat with a tub and shower, plus private balcony for sun bathing. Large two car garage, dishwasher, microwave unit washer and dryer. Community pool, and jacuzzi. Walking distance to shops and restaurants, close to Laguna Beach and nice hiking trails.

