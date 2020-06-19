Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

28 Torres Pointe Available 06/12/20 3 Bedroom Condo With View! - All the features you are looking for in a 3 bedroom, single family detached home are here: awesome views, wood laminate flooring throughout (no carpet), kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances, formal dining area, family room with fireplace, direct access 2 car garage and a low maintenance yard! This home comes with a refrigerator, as well as front loading washer/dryer (upstairs). Close to all that Aliso Viejo has to offer... great restaurants, excellent schools, transportation corridors, and hiking trails. Small pet may be considered, but sorry, no smokers.



(RLNE5795070)