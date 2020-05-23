25 Nantucket Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

If you're looking for the quintessential neighborhood environment with picturesque homes, great association amenities, convenient location, great schools . . .the WORKS . . . . Look no further! Welcome home to Twelve Picket Lane. This 4 bedroom 2 bath gem is the perfect home for you and yours!! This wonderful floor plan features two separate living areas, allowing for some separation when multiple activities present themselves at the same moment! The areas are adjacent, so both large and cozy gatherings are a breeze. The kitchen has ben remodeled with new, easy care wood look tile floors, new white cabinets, quartz countertops and more! Even has an island with bar seating! Freshly painted throughout, new recessed lighting, and new carpeting! Located at the end of the street, featuring a nicely sized, fully enclosed rear yard. Enjoy the front porch with a cool drink while visiting with your neighbors! This is the perfect place to call home!