21 Windgate

Astonishing 3 Bed 2.5 bath end unit condo located in beautiful Gated Windsong community. Beautiful laminated floor on the first floor in living room and dining room. Kitchen features stone counter top. All bedrooms feature remote controlled ceiling fan, and Master bedroom has a walk-in closet. There is also a Loft upstairs is great for family retreat or children play. This community is conveniently located and is minutes away from Aliso Viejo Town Center, where it has everything needed. It also closes to 73 freeway. This is perfect unit that you call it home, and Welcome Home.