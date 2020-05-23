All apartments in Aliso Viejo
21 Windgate

21 Windgate · No Longer Available
Location

21 Windgate, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Windsong

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Astonishing 3 Bed 2.5 bath end unit condo located in beautiful Gated Windsong community. Beautiful laminated floor on the first floor in living room and dining room. Kitchen features stone counter top. All bedrooms feature remote controlled ceiling fan, and Master bedroom has a walk-in closet. There is also a Loft upstairs is great for family retreat or children play. This community is conveniently located and is minutes away from Aliso Viejo Town Center, where it has everything needed. It also closes to 73 freeway. This is perfect unit that you call it home, and Welcome Home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 Windgate have any available units?
21 Windgate doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
Is 21 Windgate currently offering any rent specials?
21 Windgate is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Windgate pet-friendly?
No, 21 Windgate is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 21 Windgate offer parking?
Yes, 21 Windgate offers parking.
Does 21 Windgate have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21 Windgate does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Windgate have a pool?
No, 21 Windgate does not have a pool.
Does 21 Windgate have accessible units?
No, 21 Windgate does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Windgate have units with dishwashers?
No, 21 Windgate does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21 Windgate have units with air conditioning?
No, 21 Windgate does not have units with air conditioning.
