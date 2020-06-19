21 Vista Del Canon

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage hot tub media room

VIEW VIEW VIEW! gorgeous view overlooking city and mountains. Detached home in the gated community of Vista de Oro community of Aliso Viejo. One bedroom on main floor. Artistic tile floors, soaring ceilings and recessed lighting compliment the bright and open floor plan. Spacious kitchen with custom cabinets, upgraded stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting and large dining area. Oversized master suite with walk-in closet, large vanity featuring dual sinks, tub and separate shower enclosure. inside laundry room. The complex offers Pool and Spa including one 18 and over Spa & Park with kids playground. Exceptional location with excellent proximity to award winning schools and Aliso Viejo Town Center with restaurants, shops and theaters.