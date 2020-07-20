16 Verdin Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Seacrest Villas in Aliso Viejo...Beautiful remodeled condo in a desirable Audubon neighborhood. Condo features 1 bedroom & 1.25 bathrooms. Home has been remodeled with newer wood laminate flooring, new carpeting in bedroom, large walk-in closet, Stainless steel appliances, Granite countertops, Recessed lighting, bathroom with granite vanities, new interior paint, leaded glass windows, new crown molding and baseboards, interior laundry, private one car detached garage, beautiful HOA pool area, minutes to shopping, restaurants, schools, and 73 toll road. Included with property: washer & dryer, stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, gas stove, microwave, and dishwasher). Available May 20, 2019.