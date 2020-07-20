All apartments in Aliso Viejo
16 Verdin Lane
16 Verdin Lane

16 Verdin Ln · No Longer Available
Location

16 Verdin Ln, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Seacrest Villas

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Seacrest Villas in Aliso Viejo...Beautiful remodeled condo in a desirable Audubon neighborhood. Condo features 1 bedroom & 1.25 bathrooms. Home has been remodeled with newer wood laminate flooring, new carpeting in bedroom, large walk-in closet, Stainless steel appliances, Granite countertops, Recessed lighting, bathroom with granite vanities, new interior paint, leaded glass windows, new crown molding and baseboards, interior laundry, private one car detached garage, beautiful HOA pool area, minutes to shopping, restaurants, schools, and 73 toll road. Included with property: washer & dryer, stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, gas stove, microwave, and dishwasher). Available May 20, 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

