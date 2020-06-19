146 Las Flores

Amenities

Contemporary Spanish Style Detached Home in Aliso Viejo. Built in 1997, this home is located in the Las Flores gated community adjacent to Wood Canyon Drive. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home offers 1400 square feet of living space with the 3 bedrooms and 2 baths upstairs as well as a guest 1/2 bath downstairs. This home offers an open concept style dining room, living room and kitchen downstairs. The first floor of the home also offers an attached 2 car garage and a private patio off the back of the house. The property has central heat and AC. The home backs up to a hillside greenbelt, which gives the home a feeling of privacy. The Las Flores development includes a community pool, spa and a small workout room. The development is located close to two elementary schools, Aliso Viejo high school as well as grocery stores, shopping, a movie theater and a number of great places to eat. The current tenant will be occupying the home through the end of May, however showings are available by appointment only for May. The property will be available for move-in beginning June 1st.



Sorry, no pets and no smoking.

Contact us to schedule a showing.