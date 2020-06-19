All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Location

146 Las Flores, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Flores Los Alisos

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Contemporary Spanish Style Detached Home in Aliso Viejo. Built in 1997, this home is located in the Las Flores gated community adjacent to Wood Canyon Drive. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home offers 1400 square feet of living space with the 3 bedrooms and 2 baths upstairs as well as a guest 1/2 bath downstairs. This home offers an open concept style dining room, living room and kitchen downstairs. The first floor of the home also offers an attached 2 car garage and a private patio off the back of the house. The property has central heat and AC. The home backs up to a hillside greenbelt, which gives the home a feeling of privacy. The Las Flores development includes a community pool, spa and a small workout room. The development is located close to two elementary schools, Aliso Viejo high school as well as grocery stores, shopping, a movie theater and a number of great places to eat. The current tenant will be occupying the home through the end of May, however showings are available by appointment only for May. The property will be available for move-in beginning June 1st.

Sorry, no pets and no smoking.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 146 Las Flores have any available units?
146 Las Flores has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 146 Las Flores have?
Some of 146 Las Flores's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 146 Las Flores currently offering any rent specials?
146 Las Flores isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 146 Las Flores pet-friendly?
No, 146 Las Flores is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 146 Las Flores offer parking?
Yes, 146 Las Flores does offer parking.
Does 146 Las Flores have units with washers and dryers?
No, 146 Las Flores does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 146 Las Flores have a pool?
Yes, 146 Las Flores has a pool.
Does 146 Las Flores have accessible units?
No, 146 Las Flores does not have accessible units.
Does 146 Las Flores have units with dishwashers?
No, 146 Las Flores does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 146 Las Flores have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 146 Las Flores has units with air conditioning.
