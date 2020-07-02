All apartments in Alameda
Find more places like 2431 CLEMENT AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alameda, CA
/
2431 CLEMENT AVE
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2431 CLEMENT AVE

2431 Clement Avenue · (510) 522-5888
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Alameda
See all
East End
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2431 Clement Avenue, Alameda, CA 94501
East End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2431 CLEMENT AVE · Avail. now

$3,900

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
2431 Clement Ave - 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom - 2431 Clement Ave is a 2-bedroom 1-bathroom great single level house with wood flooring and fireplace. Spacious warehouse in the back that makes this house a great live/work property. Kitchen features; dishwasher, disposal, Refrigerator and gas stove. Washer and dryer. Driveway parking. No rental fee!!!

Lease Terms: One Year Lease?
Rent: $3900/month
?Security Deposit: $4500?
Tenant Pays all utilities
Pets negotiable
No Rental Fee
Laundry: Washer/Dryer

Hurry and schedule your viewing today! Contact the CZRE Leasing Team

To expedite your request, include property address in subject line with a few dates and times that you are available to preview. We look forward to getting you into this great community.

Do not disturb residents.
Cerda-Zein Real Estate, Inc is an equal housing opportunity company.
Listed by CZRE, Lic #01878914
See more rentals at https://cerda-zein.com/for-rent/

(RLNE5889226)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2431 CLEMENT AVE have any available units?
2431 CLEMENT AVE has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2431 CLEMENT AVE have?
Some of 2431 CLEMENT AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2431 CLEMENT AVE currently offering any rent specials?
2431 CLEMENT AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2431 CLEMENT AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2431 CLEMENT AVE is pet friendly.
Does 2431 CLEMENT AVE offer parking?
Yes, 2431 CLEMENT AVE offers parking.
Does 2431 CLEMENT AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2431 CLEMENT AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2431 CLEMENT AVE have a pool?
No, 2431 CLEMENT AVE does not have a pool.
Does 2431 CLEMENT AVE have accessible units?
No, 2431 CLEMENT AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2431 CLEMENT AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2431 CLEMENT AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2431 CLEMENT AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2431 CLEMENT AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2431 CLEMENT AVE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Marine View Apartments
564 Central Avenue
Alameda, CA 94501
Shoreline
1801 Shoreline Dr
Alameda, CA 94501
1901 Shoreline Apartments
1901 Shoreline Dr
Alameda, CA 94501
Panomar Apartments
1100 Pacific Marina
Alameda, CA 94501
Rica Vista
1825 Poggi St
Alameda, CA 94501
Admirals Cove
101 Singleton Avenue
Alameda, CA 94501
Three Crown
2020 Santa Clara Avenue
Alameda, CA 94501
Summer House Apartments
1826 Poggi St
Alameda, CA 94501

Similar Pages

Alameda 1 BedroomsAlameda 2 Bedrooms
Alameda Apartments with BalconiesAlameda Apartments with Parking
Alameda Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CA
Hayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAVacaville, CADaly City, CAMilpitas, CACupertino, CA
Vallejo, CAPalo Alto, CAUnion City, CADublin, CASan Ramon, CAFoster City, CANapa, CASan Rafael, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West End
East End

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity