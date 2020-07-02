Amenities

2431 Clement Ave - 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom - 2431 Clement Ave is a 2-bedroom 1-bathroom great single level house with wood flooring and fireplace. Spacious warehouse in the back that makes this house a great live/work property. Kitchen features; dishwasher, disposal, Refrigerator and gas stove. Washer and dryer. Driveway parking. No rental fee!!!



Lease Terms: One Year Lease?

Rent: $3900/month

?Security Deposit: $4500?

Tenant Pays all utilities

Pets negotiable

No Rental Fee

Laundry: Washer/Dryer



