All apartments in Tucson
Find more places like 5872 E. Pima Suite C & D.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tucson, AZ
/
5872 E. Pima Suite C & D
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

5872 E. Pima Suite C & D

5872 East Pima Street · (520) 319-0753 ext. 16
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tucson
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

5872 East Pima Street, Tucson, AZ 85712
Harlan Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 5872 E. Pima Suite C & D - 5872 E Pima C and D · Avail. now

$1,595

Studio · 1 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
air conditioning
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Office space and 2 bd/1ba rented together. - UPCOMING!

Need an office space and a 2 bd/1bath rental? We have the place for you!

750 Sq. Feet of office space, with bathroom and counters- all AC throughout! Perfect for a first time small business owner, or any business owner that wants to live on site!

750 Sq. Ft 2 bedroom 1 bath (standing shower only) fully carpeted with a beautiful update kitchen, complete with microwave, and plenty of cabinet space. Both bedroom have ample closet space. Incredible mountain views. Unit have AC and much more!

Tenant is responsible for All Utilities.

Units are upstairs with large front gated patio. **No back yard or W/D hook ups.

Located on Pima Street between Craycroft and Wilmot, across the street from Dodge Middle School.

Please call Werth Realty to schedule a viewing today! 520-319-0753

(RLNE5906289)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5872 E. Pima Suite C & D have any available units?
5872 E. Pima Suite C & D has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does 5872 E. Pima Suite C & D have?
Some of 5872 E. Pima Suite C & D's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5872 E. Pima Suite C & D currently offering any rent specials?
5872 E. Pima Suite C & D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5872 E. Pima Suite C & D pet-friendly?
No, 5872 E. Pima Suite C & D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tucson.
Does 5872 E. Pima Suite C & D offer parking?
No, 5872 E. Pima Suite C & D does not offer parking.
Does 5872 E. Pima Suite C & D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5872 E. Pima Suite C & D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5872 E. Pima Suite C & D have a pool?
No, 5872 E. Pima Suite C & D does not have a pool.
Does 5872 E. Pima Suite C & D have accessible units?
No, 5872 E. Pima Suite C & D does not have accessible units.
Does 5872 E. Pima Suite C & D have units with dishwashers?
No, 5872 E. Pima Suite C & D does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 5872 E. Pima Suite C & D?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Fox Point
3700 N Campbell Ave
Tucson, AZ 85719
Alegria Apartments
520 W Prince Rd
Tucson, AZ 85705
255 North
255 N Granada Ave
Tucson, AZ 85701
Deerfield Village on Ft.Lowell
3201 E Fort Lowell Rd
Tucson, AZ 85716
2381 N. 4th Avenue, Building C
2385 North 4th Avenue
Tucson, AZ 85705
Canyon Grove
438 East Prince Road
Tucson, AZ 85705
The Place at Spanish Trail
8601 E Old Spanish Trl
Tucson, AZ 85710
The Cadence
350 East Congress Street
Tucson, AZ 85701

Similar Pages

Tucson 1 BedroomsTucson 2 Bedrooms
Tucson Dog Friendly ApartmentsTucson Pet Friendly Places
Tucson Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Casas Adobes, AZCatalina Foothills, AZCasa Grande, AZOro Valley, AZ
Marana, AZSierra Vista, AZFlorence, AZSierra Vista Southeast, AZ
Coolidge, AZVail, AZRed Rock, AZCorona de Tucson, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broadway Pantano EastCampus FarmFlowing Wells
Sam HughesPalo VerdeDietz
AmphiBarrio Nopal

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arizona
Pima Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity