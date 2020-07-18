5872 E. Pima Suite C & D

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony air conditioning microwave carpet

Office space and 2 bd/1ba rented together. - UPCOMING!



Need an office space and a 2 bd/1bath rental? We have the place for you!



750 Sq. Feet of office space, with bathroom and counters- all AC throughout! Perfect for a first time small business owner, or any business owner that wants to live on site!



750 Sq. Ft 2 bedroom 1 bath (standing shower only) fully carpeted with a beautiful update kitchen, complete with microwave, and plenty of cabinet space. Both bedroom have ample closet space. Incredible mountain views. Unit have AC and much more!



Tenant is responsible for All Utilities.



Units are upstairs with large front gated patio. **No back yard or W/D hook ups.



Located on Pima Street between Craycroft and Wilmot, across the street from Dodge Middle School.



Please call Werth Realty to schedule a viewing today! 520-319-0753



(RLNE5906289)