Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center courtyard game room hot tub internet access pool table yoga

The ultimate in apartment home living is waiting for you at Pinnacle Heights Apartments. Our premier community offers you a next-level lifestyle in our 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes. Lavish extras with modern design to offer you a breathtaking living experience. Take advantage of our top-notch offerings with endless opportunities to stay active or relax in style. Your new home is surrounded by everything you need for an extraordinary life - amazing desert hikes, convenient shopping and quality employers are just around the corner. Experience luxury. Experience Pinnacle Heights.