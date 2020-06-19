All apartments in Tucson
4355 N Rillito Creek Place
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:13 AM

4355 N Rillito Creek Place

4355 Rillito Creek Place · (520) 299-5850
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4355 Rillito Creek Place, Tucson, AZ 85719
Campus Farm

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1758 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Built '94. Two story home in a prime location! Vaulted ceilings, arched windows, ceiling fans, den. Master features balcony, walk-in closet, and bath has garden tub. Well appointed and spacious kitchen with an island, gas range, dishwasher, and fridge. Lovely private yard with covered patio, 2 car garage. Community pool. Hook-up's for Washer (electric) and Dryer (gas or electric). Pets are subject to approval. Pet rent is $25/month per pet. No street parking allowed. Security Deposit $2,542.50 **RENTAL RATES REFLECT A $65 CONCESSION IN EXCHANGE FOR TENANT'S AGREEMENT TO CLEAN OR CHANGE HVAC FILTERS MONTHLY. ALL RENTAL RATES ARE $65 PER MONTH HIGHER THAN STATED WITHOUT CONCESSION.**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4355 N Rillito Creek Place have any available units?
4355 N Rillito Creek Place has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does 4355 N Rillito Creek Place have?
Some of 4355 N Rillito Creek Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4355 N Rillito Creek Place currently offering any rent specials?
4355 N Rillito Creek Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4355 N Rillito Creek Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 4355 N Rillito Creek Place is pet friendly.
Does 4355 N Rillito Creek Place offer parking?
Yes, 4355 N Rillito Creek Place does offer parking.
Does 4355 N Rillito Creek Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4355 N Rillito Creek Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4355 N Rillito Creek Place have a pool?
Yes, 4355 N Rillito Creek Place has a pool.
Does 4355 N Rillito Creek Place have accessible units?
No, 4355 N Rillito Creek Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4355 N Rillito Creek Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4355 N Rillito Creek Place has units with dishwashers.
