Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Mountain / Roger - 1388 E. Mountain Place - Built in 1998, This home features 3 bedrooms and original 4th bedroom was converted into extended Master bedroom space, perfect for an office/sitting room. Master bedroom features walk-in closet with built-in drawers, ceiling fan. 2 car garage. Tiled Kitchen w/ Refrigerator, Gas Stove/Oven, Dishwasher. Washer (electric H/Up) & Dryer (electric OR gas H/Up). Large/ fully fenced backyard includes patio table & chairs. Fireplace ''As Is'' and was not used by owner. Located just off the Mountain Ave Bike Path in small community of less than 10 homes. Small pets are subject to approval. Pet rent $25/mo per pet. Security Deposit $2,400.00 *RENTAL RATE REFLECTS A $65 CONCESSION IN EXCHANGE FOR TENANTS AGREEMENT TO CHANGE HVAC FILTERS MONTHLY. RENTAL RATES ARE $65/MO HIGHER THAN STATED W/O CONCESSION*



(RLNE5890996)