Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1388 E Mountain Place

1388 East Mountain Place · (520) 299-5850 ext. 226
Location

1388 East Mountain Place, Tucson, AZ 85719
Campus Farm

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1388 E Mountain Place · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1488 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Mountain / Roger - 1388 E. Mountain Place - Built in 1998, This home features 3 bedrooms and original 4th bedroom was converted into extended Master bedroom space, perfect for an office/sitting room. Master bedroom features walk-in closet with built-in drawers, ceiling fan. 2 car garage. Tiled Kitchen w/ Refrigerator, Gas Stove/Oven, Dishwasher. Washer (electric H/Up) & Dryer (electric OR gas H/Up). Large/ fully fenced backyard includes patio table & chairs. Fireplace ''As Is'' and was not used by owner. Located just off the Mountain Ave Bike Path in small community of less than 10 homes. Small pets are subject to approval. Pet rent $25/mo per pet. Security Deposit $2,400.00 *RENTAL RATE REFLECTS A $65 CONCESSION IN EXCHANGE FOR TENANTS AGREEMENT TO CHANGE HVAC FILTERS MONTHLY. RENTAL RATES ARE $65/MO HIGHER THAN STATED W/O CONCESSION*

(RLNE5890996)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1388 E Mountain Place have any available units?
1388 E Mountain Place has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1388 E Mountain Place have?
Some of 1388 E Mountain Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1388 E Mountain Place currently offering any rent specials?
1388 E Mountain Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1388 E Mountain Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1388 E Mountain Place is pet friendly.
Does 1388 E Mountain Place offer parking?
Yes, 1388 E Mountain Place offers parking.
Does 1388 E Mountain Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1388 E Mountain Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1388 E Mountain Place have a pool?
No, 1388 E Mountain Place does not have a pool.
Does 1388 E Mountain Place have accessible units?
No, 1388 E Mountain Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1388 E Mountain Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1388 E Mountain Place has units with dishwashers.
