Amenities

pet friendly some paid utils carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cozy 1 bedroom, two story apartment located in central Tucson. Spacious living areas with tile on the first floor and carpet on second floor. Gated front yard. Coin operated laundry rooms. Water, sewer & trash included in the rent.



Pets upon owner approval.



Please call 520-405-2611 or visit www.rpmpintuc.com for viewing and application process.



Real Property Management Pinnacle - Tucson

Contact us to schedule a showing.