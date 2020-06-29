15010 W Poinsettia Dr

Amenities

4 bedroom 3 bath home with a pool in Rancho Gabriela is available for immediate move in! - Spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath home with a pool in Rancho Gabriela is available for immediate move in! It has a 3 car garage, RV gate, and garage cabinets. Home has lots of living space with dining room, living room, family room and loft. There is one bedroom and a 3/4 bath downstairs. Home also features ceiling fans through out, kitchen island, cabinets in laundry room, and a double sink and separate tub and shower in the master bath. Rent includes full weekly pool service. Backyard is finished with a gated side yard and a covered patio. Home has brand new carpet and and fresh paint. Property is located near schools, parks, shopping, restaurants and highway access.



12 month minimum lease. A 2.2% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval (no cats please) and an additional deposit. The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $45 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com



No Cats Allowed



