Surprise, AZ
15010 W Poinsettia Dr
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

15010 W Poinsettia Dr

15010 West Poinsettia Drive · No Longer Available
Surprise
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Balcony
2 Bedrooms
Location

15010 West Poinsettia Drive, Surprise, AZ 85379
Rancho Gabriela

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
4 bedroom 3 bath home with a pool in Rancho Gabriela is available for immediate move in! - Spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath home with a pool in Rancho Gabriela is available for immediate move in! It has a 3 car garage, RV gate, and garage cabinets. Home has lots of living space with dining room, living room, family room and loft. There is one bedroom and a 3/4 bath downstairs. Home also features ceiling fans through out, kitchen island, cabinets in laundry room, and a double sink and separate tub and shower in the master bath. Rent includes full weekly pool service. Backyard is finished with a gated side yard and a covered patio. Home has brand new carpet and and fresh paint. Property is located near schools, parks, shopping, restaurants and highway access.

12 month minimum lease. A 2.2% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval (no cats please) and an additional deposit. The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $45 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2326500)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15010 W Poinsettia Dr have any available units?
15010 W Poinsettia Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 15010 W Poinsettia Dr have?
Some of 15010 W Poinsettia Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15010 W Poinsettia Dr currently offering any rent specials?
15010 W Poinsettia Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15010 W Poinsettia Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 15010 W Poinsettia Dr is pet friendly.
Does 15010 W Poinsettia Dr offer parking?
Yes, 15010 W Poinsettia Dr offers parking.
Does 15010 W Poinsettia Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15010 W Poinsettia Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15010 W Poinsettia Dr have a pool?
Yes, 15010 W Poinsettia Dr has a pool.
Does 15010 W Poinsettia Dr have accessible units?
No, 15010 W Poinsettia Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 15010 W Poinsettia Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 15010 W Poinsettia Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15010 W Poinsettia Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 15010 W Poinsettia Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

