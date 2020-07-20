Beautifully upgraded, single level home in the popular Asante community. Brand new home, never occupied. Home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, stainless appliances and fridge, granite counter tops, Office, RV Gate.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 24092 N 165TH Lane have any available units?
24092 N 165TH Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 24092 N 165TH Lane have?
Some of 24092 N 165TH Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24092 N 165TH Lane currently offering any rent specials?
24092 N 165TH Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.