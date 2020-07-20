All apartments in Surprise
Last updated June 6 2019 at 8:49 PM

24092 N 165TH Lane

24092 North 165th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

24092 North 165th Lane, Surprise, AZ 85387

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully upgraded, single level home in the popular Asante community. Brand new home, never occupied. Home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, stainless appliances and fridge, granite counter tops, Office, RV Gate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24092 N 165TH Lane have any available units?
24092 N 165TH Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 24092 N 165TH Lane have?
Some of 24092 N 165TH Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24092 N 165TH Lane currently offering any rent specials?
24092 N 165TH Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24092 N 165TH Lane pet-friendly?
No, 24092 N 165TH Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 24092 N 165TH Lane offer parking?
Yes, 24092 N 165TH Lane offers parking.
Does 24092 N 165TH Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24092 N 165TH Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24092 N 165TH Lane have a pool?
No, 24092 N 165TH Lane does not have a pool.
Does 24092 N 165TH Lane have accessible units?
No, 24092 N 165TH Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 24092 N 165TH Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24092 N 165TH Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 24092 N 165TH Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 24092 N 165TH Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
