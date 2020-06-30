Amenities

23918 N 163rd Dr Available 04/06/20 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a pool and solar in Asante is available for move in on April 6th - Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a pool in Asante is available for move in on April 6th. Full weekly pool service is included in the rent. This home features tile and real wood flooring, a den, granite counter tops, a kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, walk in pantry, his and her twin sinks and separate tub and shower in the master bath. It also has dual paned windows, gas heat and water heater and SOLAR to keep energy bills low all year long. Home also has ceiling fans through out with remote, a covered pergola with shades, misters, and real grass in a back yard made for entertaining!

Property is close to schools, parks, shopping, spring training ball fields, and the 303. This property will be UNFURNISHED.



12 month minimum lease. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please! The security deposit is equal to one months rent. A 2.2% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. The application fee is $45 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com. Property is occupied but can be shown on short notice. To schedule a viewing call Lanie at 602-410-5085



No Cats Allowed



