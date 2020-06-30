All apartments in Surprise
Last updated March 19 2020 at 10:13 AM

23918 N 163rd Dr

23918 North 163rd Drive · No Longer Available
Location

23918 North 163rd Drive, Surprise, AZ 85387

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
23918 N 163rd Dr Available 04/06/20 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a pool and solar in Asante is available for move in on April 6th - Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a pool in Asante is available for move in on April 6th. Full weekly pool service is included in the rent. This home features tile and real wood flooring, a den, granite counter tops, a kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, walk in pantry, his and her twin sinks and separate tub and shower in the master bath. It also has dual paned windows, gas heat and water heater and SOLAR to keep energy bills low all year long. Home also has ceiling fans through out with remote, a covered pergola with shades, misters, and real grass in a back yard made for entertaining!
Property is close to schools, parks, shopping, spring training ball fields, and the 303. This property will be UNFURNISHED.

12 month minimum lease. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please! The security deposit is equal to one months rent. A 2.2% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. The application fee is $45 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com. Property is occupied but can be shown on short notice. To schedule a viewing call Lanie at 602-410-5085

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5627201)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23918 N 163rd Dr have any available units?
23918 N 163rd Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 23918 N 163rd Dr have?
Some of 23918 N 163rd Dr's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23918 N 163rd Dr currently offering any rent specials?
23918 N 163rd Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23918 N 163rd Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 23918 N 163rd Dr is pet friendly.
Does 23918 N 163rd Dr offer parking?
No, 23918 N 163rd Dr does not offer parking.
Does 23918 N 163rd Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23918 N 163rd Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23918 N 163rd Dr have a pool?
Yes, 23918 N 163rd Dr has a pool.
Does 23918 N 163rd Dr have accessible units?
No, 23918 N 163rd Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 23918 N 163rd Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 23918 N 163rd Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23918 N 163rd Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 23918 N 163rd Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

