Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home in the heart of Sun City Grand! 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. All appliances included! Inside laundry. This one is very clean and highly functional floor plan. Very nice wood flooring. Low maintenance front and back yards. 2 car garage with storage cabinets. These SCG hard to find reasonably priced rental homes don't last long, take a look before it's gone!