18474 W DAWN Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This charming home has everything you need and more! Along with stunning curb appeal and a two-car garage, there's a lot to love about this home. The interior features rich hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, and large windows that provide plenty of natural light. Cook gourmet meals with ease in the kitchen equipped with modern appliances, ample cabinet space, and a breakfast nook for mornings with the family. Unwind after a long day in one of the spacious bedrooms made comfortable by plush carpet or enjoy the fresh air from the fenced backyard.