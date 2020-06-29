All apartments in Surprise
18474 W DAWN Drive
Last updated October 2 2019 at 3:20 PM

18474 W DAWN Drive

18474 West Dawn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18474 West Dawn Drive, Surprise, AZ 85374

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This charming home has everything you need and more! Along with stunning curb appeal and a two-car garage, there's a lot to love about this home. The interior features rich hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, and large windows that provide plenty of natural light. Cook gourmet meals with ease in the kitchen equipped with modern appliances, ample cabinet space, and a breakfast nook for mornings with the family. Unwind after a long day in one of the spacious bedrooms made comfortable by plush carpet or enjoy the fresh air from the fenced backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18474 W DAWN Drive have any available units?
18474 W DAWN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 18474 W DAWN Drive have?
Some of 18474 W DAWN Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18474 W DAWN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18474 W DAWN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18474 W DAWN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 18474 W DAWN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 18474 W DAWN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 18474 W DAWN Drive offers parking.
Does 18474 W DAWN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18474 W DAWN Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18474 W DAWN Drive have a pool?
No, 18474 W DAWN Drive does not have a pool.
Does 18474 W DAWN Drive have accessible units?
No, 18474 W DAWN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18474 W DAWN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18474 W DAWN Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 18474 W DAWN Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 18474 W DAWN Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

