18065 W WEATHERBY Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

** Active Adult, 55+ Community ** Guarded entry to Arizona Traditions subdivision with all sorts of amenities! Situated on a cul-de-sac lot with open great room, NEW wood-look tile in all the right places, NEW interior paint throughout, and NEW carpet! Open Kitchen with island and corian counter tops. All appliances stay! Big laundry with washer, dryer & freezer included. Open Master Bedroom with bay windows, vaulted ceilings, and a big walk-in closet. Separate shower/tub in the Master Bathroom. This is a non-furnished, 12 month lease. Tenant to pay a $200.00 non-refundable Admin Fee due with total move in costs. $20 screening charge for the first pet, and $15 charge for each additional pet. No screening fee for assistance animals.