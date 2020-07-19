17850 W BOCA RATON Road

Amenities

A true 4 bedroom home with master bedroom split floor plan! Well-cared for interior that includes neutral color palette, open floor plan, and vaulted ceilings for a large more open feel. Beautiful kitchen offers pantry, white appliances, HUGE kitchen island and maple cabinetry. Master bedroom has walk-in closet and gorgeous bathroom. This private backyard features a covered patio, lush grass and mature landscaping, and well appointed pavers. Garage has epoxy floors. Sierra Montana subdivision has 40 acres of grass area, 140 acres of open spaces, 4 miles of dedicated walking paths, plus nine playgrounds with tot-lots, picnic areas, and basketball courts. At the center of the community is Sierra Montana City Park which features a Recreation Center, ball fields, and volleyball court.