17850 W BOCA RATON Road

17850 West Boca Raton Road · No Longer Available
Location

17850 West Boca Raton Road, Surprise, AZ 85388
Sierra Montana

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
garage
volleyball court
A true 4 bedroom home with master bedroom split floor plan! Well-cared for interior that includes neutral color palette, open floor plan, and vaulted ceilings for a large more open feel. Beautiful kitchen offers pantry, white appliances, HUGE kitchen island and maple cabinetry. Master bedroom has walk-in closet and gorgeous bathroom. This private backyard features a covered patio, lush grass and mature landscaping, and well appointed pavers. Garage has epoxy floors. Sierra Montana subdivision has 40 acres of grass area, 140 acres of open spaces, 4 miles of dedicated walking paths, plus nine playgrounds with tot-lots, picnic areas, and basketball courts. At the center of the community is Sierra Montana City Park which features a Recreation Center, ball fields, and volleyball court.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17850 W BOCA RATON Road have any available units?
17850 W BOCA RATON Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 17850 W BOCA RATON Road have?
Some of 17850 W BOCA RATON Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17850 W BOCA RATON Road currently offering any rent specials?
17850 W BOCA RATON Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17850 W BOCA RATON Road pet-friendly?
No, 17850 W BOCA RATON Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 17850 W BOCA RATON Road offer parking?
Yes, 17850 W BOCA RATON Road offers parking.
Does 17850 W BOCA RATON Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17850 W BOCA RATON Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17850 W BOCA RATON Road have a pool?
No, 17850 W BOCA RATON Road does not have a pool.
Does 17850 W BOCA RATON Road have accessible units?
No, 17850 W BOCA RATON Road does not have accessible units.
Does 17850 W BOCA RATON Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17850 W BOCA RATON Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 17850 W BOCA RATON Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 17850 W BOCA RATON Road does not have units with air conditioning.
