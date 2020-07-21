17726 W Hearn Rd

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage walk in closets ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

** 3 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM PLUS DEN HOME IN SURPRISE *** - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 1584 square feet at Sierra Montana and is located in Surprise. The interior features a large eat-in kitchen, living room, den, master bedroom with a large walk in closet and separate tub/shower in the bathroom, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fan, window coverings throughout, ceramic tile & carpet flooring and full size washer/dryer hook-ups in an inside laundry closet. The exterior includes a 2 car garage with opener, covered patio and desert landscaping.



Cross Streets: Loop 303/Waddell

Directions: West on Waddell, North on Verde Vista, West on Hearn Road to the home on the right



(RLNE4204753)