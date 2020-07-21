All apartments in Surprise
Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:07 AM

17726 W Hearn Rd

17726 West Hearn Road · No Longer Available
Location

17726 West Hearn Road, Surprise, AZ 85388
Sierra Montana

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
** 3 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM PLUS DEN HOME IN SURPRISE *** - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 1584 square feet at Sierra Montana and is located in Surprise. The interior features a large eat-in kitchen, living room, den, master bedroom with a large walk in closet and separate tub/shower in the bathroom, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fan, window coverings throughout, ceramic tile & carpet flooring and full size washer/dryer hook-ups in an inside laundry closet. The exterior includes a 2 car garage with opener, covered patio and desert landscaping.

Cross Streets: Loop 303/Waddell
Directions: West on Waddell, North on Verde Vista, West on Hearn Road to the home on the right

(RLNE4204753)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17726 W Hearn Rd have any available units?
17726 W Hearn Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 17726 W Hearn Rd have?
Some of 17726 W Hearn Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17726 W Hearn Rd currently offering any rent specials?
17726 W Hearn Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17726 W Hearn Rd pet-friendly?
No, 17726 W Hearn Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 17726 W Hearn Rd offer parking?
Yes, 17726 W Hearn Rd offers parking.
Does 17726 W Hearn Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17726 W Hearn Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17726 W Hearn Rd have a pool?
No, 17726 W Hearn Rd does not have a pool.
Does 17726 W Hearn Rd have accessible units?
No, 17726 W Hearn Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 17726 W Hearn Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 17726 W Hearn Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17726 W Hearn Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 17726 W Hearn Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
