Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Fantastic 5 bedroom home! Newer tile flooring in popular grey tones. One large bedroom and full bath on lower level, 2 big living rooms, open kitchen with stainless steel appliances and kitchen island - walk-in pantry and extra large laundry room with counter space and soaking sink - Master plus 3 additional bedrooms and 3rd bathroom upstairs- nice large backyard with covered patio - small pond / soaking pool (currently empty). No Pets, No Smoking please.