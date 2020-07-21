16909 N 157TH Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking fireplace carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

No Pets!!! This very functional floor plan offers a large kitchen that opens to the family room, separate living room, master bedroom w/ full bath and dual closets, 2 good sized secondary bedrooms, vaulted ceilings, pot shelves and much more. Washer, dryer, refrigerator and landscaping included. Conveniently located near schools, parks, shopping, restaurants and more. Fresh Interior pain and Carpet completed 8/2019 and a new Stove to be installed next week. Don't miss this wonderful rental, its priced to go quickly!