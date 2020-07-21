All apartments in Surprise
Find more places like 16909 N 157TH Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
16909 N 157TH Avenue
Last updated August 28 2019 at 7:53 AM

16909 N 157TH Avenue

16909 North 157th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Surprise
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

16909 North 157th Avenue, Surprise, AZ 85374
Mountain Vista Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
No Pets!!! This very functional floor plan offers a large kitchen that opens to the family room, separate living room, master bedroom w/ full bath and dual closets, 2 good sized secondary bedrooms, vaulted ceilings, pot shelves and much more. Washer, dryer, refrigerator and landscaping included. Conveniently located near schools, parks, shopping, restaurants and more. Fresh Interior pain and Carpet completed 8/2019 and a new Stove to be installed next week. Don't miss this wonderful rental, its priced to go quickly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16909 N 157TH Avenue have any available units?
16909 N 157TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 16909 N 157TH Avenue have?
Some of 16909 N 157TH Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16909 N 157TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
16909 N 157TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16909 N 157TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 16909 N 157TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 16909 N 157TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 16909 N 157TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 16909 N 157TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16909 N 157TH Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16909 N 157TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 16909 N 157TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 16909 N 157TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 16909 N 157TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 16909 N 157TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16909 N 157TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 16909 N 157TH Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 16909 N 157TH Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities on Mountain View
14155 W Mountain View Blvd
Surprise, AZ 85374
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy
Surprise, AZ 85374
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Avilla Meadows
14207 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85379
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane
Surprise, AZ 85379
The Residences at Stadium Village
16485 N Stadium Way
Surprise, AZ 85374

Similar Pages

Surprise 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSurprise 2 Bedroom Apartments
Surprise Apartments with PoolsSurprise Dog Friendly Apartments
Surprise Pet Friendly ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZQueen Creek, AZPrescott Valley, AZ
Fountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZMaricopa, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sierra Verde
Marley Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College