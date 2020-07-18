All apartments in Surprise
Find more places like 16861 W Statler St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
16861 W Statler St
Last updated March 29 2019 at 7:42 AM

16861 W Statler St

16861 W Statler St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Surprise
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

16861 W Statler St, Surprise, AZ 85388
Surprise Farms

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
3 Bedrooms + 2 Bathrooms. Two-tone paint, Eat-in Kitchen, . Ceiling Fans. Master Bath has Dual-Sinks. Two-Car Garage w/ opener. Easy to maintain Landscaping. Great Location with Quick Access to Bell Rd. and Loop 303.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16861 W Statler St have any available units?
16861 W Statler St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 16861 W Statler St have?
Some of 16861 W Statler St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16861 W Statler St currently offering any rent specials?
16861 W Statler St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16861 W Statler St pet-friendly?
No, 16861 W Statler St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 16861 W Statler St offer parking?
Yes, 16861 W Statler St offers parking.
Does 16861 W Statler St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16861 W Statler St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16861 W Statler St have a pool?
No, 16861 W Statler St does not have a pool.
Does 16861 W Statler St have accessible units?
No, 16861 W Statler St does not have accessible units.
Does 16861 W Statler St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16861 W Statler St has units with dishwashers.
Does 16861 W Statler St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16861 W Statler St has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities on Mountain View
14155 W Mountain View Blvd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Promenade at Grand
17927 N Parkview Pl
Surprise, AZ 85374
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane
Surprise, AZ 85379
The Residences at Stadium Village
16485 N Stadium Way
Surprise, AZ 85374

Similar Pages

Surprise 1 BedroomsSurprise 2 Bedrooms
Surprise Apartments with PoolsSurprise Dog Friendly Apartments
Surprise Pet Friendly PlacesPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZQueen Creek, AZPrescott Valley, AZ
Fountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZMaricopa, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sierra Verde
Marley Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College