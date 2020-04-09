All apartments in Surprise
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
16849 N 172nd Ave
Last updated October 29 2019 at 7:46 AM

16849 N 172nd Ave

16849 N 172nd Ave · No Longer Available
Location

16849 N 172nd Ave, Surprise, AZ 85388
Surprise Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***Available 12/4/2019*** Do Not Disturb Tenants. No Short-Term Leases.
Beautiful home located in a great community with views of the White Tank Mountains. This home has a gourmet kitchen with granite slab counter tops and full back splash, upgraded stainless steel appliances, marble flooring and maple cabinets with under lighting. Other features include dual pane windows, and custom paint through out. Easy care desert landscaping and covered patio. To apply for this home go to www.3rdbaserealty.com and click For Rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16849 N 172nd Ave have any available units?
16849 N 172nd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 16849 N 172nd Ave have?
Some of 16849 N 172nd Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16849 N 172nd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
16849 N 172nd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16849 N 172nd Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 16849 N 172nd Ave is pet friendly.
Does 16849 N 172nd Ave offer parking?
No, 16849 N 172nd Ave does not offer parking.
Does 16849 N 172nd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16849 N 172nd Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16849 N 172nd Ave have a pool?
No, 16849 N 172nd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 16849 N 172nd Ave have accessible units?
No, 16849 N 172nd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 16849 N 172nd Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16849 N 172nd Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 16849 N 172nd Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16849 N 172nd Ave has units with air conditioning.
