Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
16409 W Monte Cristo Ave
Last updated February 18 2020 at 8:46 AM

16409 W Monte Cristo Ave

16409 West Monte Cristo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

16409 West Monte Cristo Avenue, Surprise, AZ 85388
Northwest Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
*** AVAILABLE 4/6/2020 ***No Short-Term Leasing***
This amazing home sits on a huge Corner Lot and features an extended Covered Patio, 2.5 Car Garage, plus an RV Gate... Inside you will find upgraded carpet, diagonal ceramic tile, large laundry area with cabinetry, fireplace in living room, bonus room for a den or formal dining area... 3 bedrooms are on a split floor plan with 1 featuring hardwood flooring... 2 bathrooms... Master bath includes garden tub, stand alone shower, dual sinks, large walk in closet. *** To apply for this home or view additional homes go to www.3rdbaserealty.com and click For Rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16409 W Monte Cristo Ave have any available units?
16409 W Monte Cristo Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 16409 W Monte Cristo Ave have?
Some of 16409 W Monte Cristo Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16409 W Monte Cristo Ave currently offering any rent specials?
16409 W Monte Cristo Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16409 W Monte Cristo Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 16409 W Monte Cristo Ave is pet friendly.
Does 16409 W Monte Cristo Ave offer parking?
Yes, 16409 W Monte Cristo Ave offers parking.
Does 16409 W Monte Cristo Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16409 W Monte Cristo Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16409 W Monte Cristo Ave have a pool?
No, 16409 W Monte Cristo Ave does not have a pool.
Does 16409 W Monte Cristo Ave have accessible units?
No, 16409 W Monte Cristo Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 16409 W Monte Cristo Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16409 W Monte Cristo Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 16409 W Monte Cristo Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16409 W Monte Cristo Ave has units with air conditioning.
