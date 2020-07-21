16409 W Monte Cristo Ave

Amenities
*** AVAILABLE 4/6/2020 ***No Short-Term Leasing***
This amazing home sits on a huge Corner Lot and features an extended Covered Patio, 2.5 Car Garage, plus an RV Gate... Inside you will find upgraded carpet, diagonal ceramic tile, large laundry area with cabinetry, fireplace in living room, bonus room for a den or formal dining area... 3 bedrooms are on a split floor plan with 1 featuring hardwood flooring... 2 bathrooms... Master bath includes garden tub, stand alone shower, dual sinks, large walk in closet. *** To apply for this home or view additional homes go to www.3rdbaserealty.com and click For Rent.