Last updated June 27 2019 at 9:45 AM

16318 N 171st Ln 21054046 - Location 002

16318 North 171st Lane · No Longer Available
Location

16318 North 171st Lane, Surprise, AZ 85388
Surprise Farms

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 Bed 2. 5 Bath Surprise Farms 2839 sqft Call Ryan 602-400-5090 - 16318 N 171st LN, Surprise, AZ 85388

Subdivision: Surprise Farms

Custom tile flooring greets you when you come inside. Carpet in 3 of the upstairs bedrooms with a large loft area. Dark hardwood flooring in common areas. Home backs to the greenbelt for privacy. Kitchen has beautiful cabinets with granite counter tops. This home is in great condition and won't last long.

Utilities
Electricity: APS
Water/Sewer: City of Surprise

Dysart Elementary School
Willow Canyon High School

Cross Streets: Bell Road & Cotton Lane Directions: South to Paradise, West to 171st, North to Statler, East to 171st, North to Home

Lessee to verify all information to be correct. TEXT#: 602-400-5090

Ryan S. VANOTTI PLC
Realtor
11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145
Phoenix, AZ 85029
CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090
E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com
Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC

(RLNE3914752)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

