16318 N 171st Ln 21054046 - Location 002

Amenities
4 Bed 2. 5 Bath Surprise Farms 2839 sqft Call Ryan 602-400-5090 - 16318 N 171st LN, Surprise, AZ 85388
Subdivision: Surprise Farms
Custom tile flooring greets you when you come inside. Carpet in 3 of the upstairs bedrooms with a large loft area. Dark hardwood flooring in common areas. Home backs to the greenbelt for privacy. Kitchen has beautiful cabinets with granite counter tops. This home is in great condition and won't last long.
Utilities
Electricity: APS
Water/Sewer: City of Surprise
Dysart Elementary School
Willow Canyon High School
Cross Streets: Bell Road & Cotton Lane Directions: South to Paradise, West to 171st, North to Statler, East to 171st, North to Home
Lessee to verify all information to be correct. TEXT#: 602-400-5090
Ryan S. VANOTTI PLC
Realtor
11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145
Phoenix, AZ 85029
CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090
E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com
Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC
(RLNE3914752)