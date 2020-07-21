16318 N 171st Ln 21054046 - Location 002

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4 Bed 2. 5 Bath Surprise Farms 2839 sqft Call Ryan 602-400-5090 - 16318 N 171st LN, Surprise, AZ 85388



Subdivision: Surprise Farms



Custom tile flooring greets you when you come inside. Carpet in 3 of the upstairs bedrooms with a large loft area. Dark hardwood flooring in common areas. Home backs to the greenbelt for privacy. Kitchen has beautiful cabinets with granite counter tops. This home is in great condition and won't last long.



Electricity: APS

Water/Sewer: City of Surprise



Dysart Elementary School

Willow Canyon High School



Cross Streets: Bell Road & Cotton Lane Directions: South to Paradise, West to 171st, North to Statler, East to 171st, North to Home



Lessee to verify all information to be correct. TEXT#: 602-400-5090



Ryan S. VANOTTI PLC

Realtor

11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145

Phoenix, AZ 85029

CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090

E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com

Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC



(RLNE3914752)