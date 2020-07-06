All apartments in Surprise
Last updated October 19 2019 at 11:35 AM

16266 N 160TH Avenue

16266 North 160th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

16266 North 160th Avenue, Surprise, AZ 85374
Mountain Vista Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
Nice rental home for a family. Freshly painted throughout. New flooring in upstairs bathrooms. All appliances are included. Home has a family room off the kitchen with gas fireplace. Nice size kitchen with lots of counter space and large center island. Formal living and dining rooms with vaulted ceilings. Loft space at the top of the stairs is perfect for a den or game room, you decide. Large master bedroom with walk-in-closet, long vanity, and separate toilet room. Secondary bedroom has a walk-in-closet. Backyard is equipped with covered patio, and large uncovered patio area with pavers. Fire-pit. Low maintenance landscaping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16266 N 160TH Avenue have any available units?
16266 N 160TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 16266 N 160TH Avenue have?
Some of 16266 N 160TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16266 N 160TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
16266 N 160TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16266 N 160TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 16266 N 160TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 16266 N 160TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 16266 N 160TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 16266 N 160TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16266 N 160TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16266 N 160TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 16266 N 160TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 16266 N 160TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 16266 N 160TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 16266 N 160TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16266 N 160TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 16266 N 160TH Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 16266 N 160TH Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

