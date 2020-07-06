16266 N 160TH Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets fireplace game room

Nice rental home for a family. Freshly painted throughout. New flooring in upstairs bathrooms. All appliances are included. Home has a family room off the kitchen with gas fireplace. Nice size kitchen with lots of counter space and large center island. Formal living and dining rooms with vaulted ceilings. Loft space at the top of the stairs is perfect for a den or game room, you decide. Large master bedroom with walk-in-closet, long vanity, and separate toilet room. Secondary bedroom has a walk-in-closet. Backyard is equipped with covered patio, and large uncovered patio area with pavers. Fire-pit. Low maintenance landscaping.