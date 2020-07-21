16145 N BASL Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground garage

Come see this amazing 4 bed/2 bath home with two car garage! This home's interior features tile, brand new laminate floors, brand new carpet, two-tone paint & vaulted ceilings. The kitchen comes complete with pantry, breakfast bar, and all the stainless steel appliances you will need! The master bedroom includes a walk-in closet & private bathroom with a shower/tub combo. Enjoy sunny Arizona in your private fenced-in backyard with a covered patio! The community features a playground! This home is also located near many shopping outlets, restaurants, U.S. Route 60 & loop 303 freeways. Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program Included: In addition to rent, there will be a $20.00 per month fee for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door.