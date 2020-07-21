All apartments in Surprise
Last updated August 14 2019 at 2:34 PM

16145 N BASL Lane

16145 North Basl Lane · No Longer Available
Location

16145 North Basl Lane, Surprise, AZ 85374
West Point Towne Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Come see this amazing 4 bed/2 bath home with two car garage! This home's interior features tile, brand new laminate floors, brand new carpet, two-tone paint & vaulted ceilings. The kitchen comes complete with pantry, breakfast bar, and all the stainless steel appliances you will need! The master bedroom includes a walk-in closet & private bathroom with a shower/tub combo. Enjoy sunny Arizona in your private fenced-in backyard with a covered patio! The community features a playground! This home is also located near many shopping outlets, restaurants, U.S. Route 60 & loop 303 freeways. Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program Included: In addition to rent, there will be a $20.00 per month fee for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16145 N BASL Lane have any available units?
16145 N BASL Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 16145 N BASL Lane have?
Some of 16145 N BASL Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16145 N BASL Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16145 N BASL Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16145 N BASL Lane pet-friendly?
No, 16145 N BASL Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 16145 N BASL Lane offer parking?
Yes, 16145 N BASL Lane offers parking.
Does 16145 N BASL Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16145 N BASL Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16145 N BASL Lane have a pool?
No, 16145 N BASL Lane does not have a pool.
Does 16145 N BASL Lane have accessible units?
No, 16145 N BASL Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16145 N BASL Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16145 N BASL Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 16145 N BASL Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 16145 N BASL Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
