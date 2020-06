Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access

Beautiful FURNISHED 2 bedroom 2 bath home with a den, private backyard with a pebble tech pool, covered patio with table and chairs, and stainless steel gas grill. Living room with leather sofa, flat screen TV and sound bar with subwoofer. The office has a built in desk and shelves, WiFi Hi Speed internet, and a chair. The master bedroom has a queen bed, ceiling fans and bay windows looking out over the pool. The guest bedroom has a queen bed. Cozy vacation home with a 2 car garage.