16139 W Desert Cove Way
Last updated June 7 2020 at 7:20 AM

16139 W Desert Cove Way

16139 West Desert Cove Way · No Longer Available
Location

16139 West Desert Cove Way, Surprise, AZ 85374
Sun City Grand

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
bbq/grill
Owner prefers a 4 month tenant. Golf course view two bedroom Sierra model available for winter rental. Home has two bedrooms, two baths, and separate office. Enter the home to a large great room with the kitchen opening to a dining and living area. Kitchen has a gas stove with with breakfast area. Master bedroom has a king-size bed an en-suite bath with shower and soaking tub. Second bedroom has a queen-size bed. Hall bath has a walk-in shower. Back yard over looks the Desert Springs Golf Course. Covered patio with BBQ.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16139 W Desert Cove Way have any available units?
16139 W Desert Cove Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 16139 W Desert Cove Way have?
Some of 16139 W Desert Cove Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16139 W Desert Cove Way currently offering any rent specials?
16139 W Desert Cove Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16139 W Desert Cove Way pet-friendly?
No, 16139 W Desert Cove Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 16139 W Desert Cove Way offer parking?
No, 16139 W Desert Cove Way does not offer parking.
Does 16139 W Desert Cove Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16139 W Desert Cove Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16139 W Desert Cove Way have a pool?
No, 16139 W Desert Cove Way does not have a pool.
Does 16139 W Desert Cove Way have accessible units?
No, 16139 W Desert Cove Way does not have accessible units.
Does 16139 W Desert Cove Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16139 W Desert Cove Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 16139 W Desert Cove Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16139 W Desert Cove Way has units with air conditioning.
