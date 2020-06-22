16139 W Desert Cove Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher gym air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym bbq/grill

Owner prefers a 4 month tenant. Golf course view two bedroom Sierra model available for winter rental. Home has two bedrooms, two baths, and separate office. Enter the home to a large great room with the kitchen opening to a dining and living area. Kitchen has a gas stove with with breakfast area. Master bedroom has a king-size bed an en-suite bath with shower and soaking tub. Second bedroom has a queen-size bed. Hall bath has a walk-in shower. Back yard over looks the Desert Springs Golf Course. Covered patio with BBQ.