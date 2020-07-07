All apartments in Surprise
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:09 AM

15901 W Port Au Prince Ln

15901 West Port Au Prince Lane · No Longer Available
Location

15901 West Port Au Prince Lane, Surprise, AZ 85379
Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
fire pit
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
fire pit
pool
4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath with Pool in Surpise - This immaculately presented two story home sits nestled in the desirable city of Surprise! Upon entering this home, you are greeted with gorgeous flooring, soaring vaulted ceilings and soft paint palettes! The island kitchen boasts tiled countertops, dual sinks, light wood cabinetry, pantry, SS appliances and a breakfast bar. The spacious bedrooms offer plenty of room for sleep, study and storage. The master bathroom showcases dual sinks, private toilet room, garden bathtub, separate shower and a walkin closet. The covered back patio overlooks the sparkling private pool and a firepit-a great setting for outdoor fun! Don't miss out! This gem is sure to impress! Rent $1700.00 + $37.40 tax = $1737.40, refundable security deposit $1700.00, non-refundable move-out inspection fee $125.00 and $40.00 non-refundable credit application fee per adult. Utilities/Yard Maintenance not included. Pool service included. Pets allowed with landlord approval. Please note that all applicants with or without pets are required to a complete a tenant only or pet/animal screening at https://arizonamanagement.petscreening.com/. There is no cost if you do not have a pet or for verified service and/or comfort animals. For pet owners the cost is $20.00 for the first pet/$15.00 for additional pets. Breeds not allowed are Bull Mastiff, Doberman Pinscher, Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Wolf Hybrid, German Shepherd, Akita, Chow, Alaskan Malamute, and Stafford-shire Terrier. Pet processing fee $100.00 and refundable pet deposit $250.00 (excludes verified service and/or comfort animals). No smoking allowed inside home. For more information, to schedule a showing or submit an application please visit our website at http://www.arizonamanagement.com/phoenix-homes-for-rent or contact us at 623-738-4834. This home is brought to you by Arizona Management Group at Keller Williams Biltmore Partners.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5720140)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15901 W Port Au Prince Ln have any available units?
15901 W Port Au Prince Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 15901 W Port Au Prince Ln have?
Some of 15901 W Port Au Prince Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15901 W Port Au Prince Ln currently offering any rent specials?
15901 W Port Au Prince Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15901 W Port Au Prince Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 15901 W Port Au Prince Ln is pet friendly.
Does 15901 W Port Au Prince Ln offer parking?
No, 15901 W Port Au Prince Ln does not offer parking.
Does 15901 W Port Au Prince Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15901 W Port Au Prince Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15901 W Port Au Prince Ln have a pool?
Yes, 15901 W Port Au Prince Ln has a pool.
Does 15901 W Port Au Prince Ln have accessible units?
No, 15901 W Port Au Prince Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 15901 W Port Au Prince Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 15901 W Port Au Prince Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15901 W Port Au Prince Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 15901 W Port Au Prince Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

