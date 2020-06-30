15885 W Cottonwood St

Amenities

3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home with a Pool in Mountain Vista Ranch is available for immediate move in! - Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a pool in Mountain Vista Ranch is available for immediate move in! Weekly pool service is included in the rent. This home has brand new carpet, granite counter tops, and blinds. Home also features an open floor plan with a cozy family room. It also has vaulted ceilings, double sinks and separate tub and shower in the master bath, a over sized master walk in closet, and a covered patio. Property is located close to schools, shopping, restaurants, parks and highway access.



12 month minimum lease. A 2.2% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please! The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $45 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com



No Cats Allowed



