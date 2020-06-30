All apartments in Surprise
Find more places like 15885 W Cottonwood St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
15885 W Cottonwood St
Last updated March 6 2020 at 4:03 PM

15885 W Cottonwood St

15885 West Cottonwood Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Surprise
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

15885 West Cottonwood Street, Surprise, AZ 85374
Mountain Vista Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home with a Pool in Mountain Vista Ranch is available for immediate move in! - Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a pool in Mountain Vista Ranch is available for immediate move in! Weekly pool service is included in the rent. This home has brand new carpet, granite counter tops, and blinds. Home also features an open floor plan with a cozy family room. It also has vaulted ceilings, double sinks and separate tub and shower in the master bath, a over sized master walk in closet, and a covered patio. Property is located close to schools, shopping, restaurants, parks and highway access.

12 month minimum lease. A 2.2% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please! The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $45 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5530235)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15885 W Cottonwood St have any available units?
15885 W Cottonwood St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 15885 W Cottonwood St have?
Some of 15885 W Cottonwood St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15885 W Cottonwood St currently offering any rent specials?
15885 W Cottonwood St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15885 W Cottonwood St pet-friendly?
Yes, 15885 W Cottonwood St is pet friendly.
Does 15885 W Cottonwood St offer parking?
No, 15885 W Cottonwood St does not offer parking.
Does 15885 W Cottonwood St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15885 W Cottonwood St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15885 W Cottonwood St have a pool?
Yes, 15885 W Cottonwood St has a pool.
Does 15885 W Cottonwood St have accessible units?
No, 15885 W Cottonwood St does not have accessible units.
Does 15885 W Cottonwood St have units with dishwashers?
No, 15885 W Cottonwood St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15885 W Cottonwood St have units with air conditioning?
No, 15885 W Cottonwood St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Promenade at Grand
17927 N Parkview Pl
Surprise, AZ 85374
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy
Surprise, AZ 85374
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Avilla Meadows
14207 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85379
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane
Surprise, AZ 85379
The Residences at Stadium Village
16485 N Stadium Way
Surprise, AZ 85374

Similar Pages

Surprise 1 BedroomsSurprise 2 Bedrooms
Surprise Apartments with BalconySurprise Apartments with Parking
Surprise Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

RoseviewSierra Verde
Marley Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College