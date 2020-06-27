15879 W Remington Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Sun City Grand furnished vacation villa rental available for winter rental or long-term. Enter the home to a living-dining area. Galley kitchen with pantry. Master bath with en-suite bath with walk in shower, double vanity, private toilet room and large walk-in closet. Second bedroom is split from the master with private bath with soaking tub. Two-car garage with washer and dryer. Block walled-in back yard with covered patio. TV is on antenna with access to many local stations. Tenant to provide own internet. Age-restricted community. One tenant must be 45 years old.