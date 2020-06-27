15879 W Remington Dr

Amenities
Sun City Grand furnished vacation villa rental available for winter rental or long-term. Enter the home to a living-dining area. Galley kitchen with pantry. Master bath with en-suite bath with walk in shower, double vanity, private toilet room and large walk-in closet. Second bedroom is split from the master with private bath with soaking tub. Two-car garage with washer and dryer. Block walled-in back yard with covered patio. TV is on antenna with access to many local stations. Tenant to provide own internet. Age-restricted community. One tenant must be 45 years old.