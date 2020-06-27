All apartments in Surprise
15879 W Remington Dr
Last updated November 18 2019 at 8:35 AM

15879 W Remington Dr

15879 West Remington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15879 West Remington Drive, Surprise, AZ 85374
Sun City Grand

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Sun City Grand furnished vacation villa rental available for winter rental or long-term. Enter the home to a living-dining area. Galley kitchen with pantry. Master bath with en-suite bath with walk in shower, double vanity, private toilet room and large walk-in closet. Second bedroom is split from the master with private bath with soaking tub. Two-car garage with washer and dryer. Block walled-in back yard with covered patio. TV is on antenna with access to many local stations. Tenant to provide own internet. Age-restricted community. One tenant must be 45 years old.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15879 W Remington Dr have any available units?
15879 W Remington Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 15879 W Remington Dr have?
Some of 15879 W Remington Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15879 W Remington Dr currently offering any rent specials?
15879 W Remington Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15879 W Remington Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 15879 W Remington Dr is pet friendly.
Does 15879 W Remington Dr offer parking?
Yes, 15879 W Remington Dr offers parking.
Does 15879 W Remington Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15879 W Remington Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15879 W Remington Dr have a pool?
No, 15879 W Remington Dr does not have a pool.
Does 15879 W Remington Dr have accessible units?
No, 15879 W Remington Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 15879 W Remington Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15879 W Remington Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 15879 W Remington Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15879 W Remington Dr has units with air conditioning.
