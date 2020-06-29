15855 West Port Royale Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous two-story 4 bed 3 baths + den in the amazing Acoma Court Community. The home features a beautiful living room opening into a beautiful kitchen & eat-in dining room. Stunning kitchen includes gorgeous granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gorgeous white cabinets, breakfast bar, & pantry. Upstairs opens to a spacious loft area. Large secondary bedroom. The master suite features a large airy bedroom, giant walk-in closet, bathroom with double sinks, separate tub & shower. Laundry room with washer/dryer. Covered patio with lush green grass & fun pavers. 2 car garage. Great amenities include parks & walking trails. This home is close to fine dining, shopping, and great schools. Easy access to multiple freeways!



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (NO PETS)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.