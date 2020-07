Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Sun City Grand Home for Rent - Unfurnished Long Term Rental - Wonderful home located in the Sun City Grand Adult Community. Home is a 2 Bedroom, 1 3/4 Bathroom with a Den. This home offers a great open floor plan with an eat-in Kitchen. The backyard is beautifully landscaped and has a large patio with a rock water feature. Walking distance to the community center and pool. Located in an Age Restricted Community 45+.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2175867)