Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

15535 W. Mauna Loa Lane Available 06/17/19 Stunning Home in Surprise! - 3 bed 2 bath home in Surprise that offers many amenities! The home has a spacious floor plan with neutral tones throughout. Open eat in kitchen with great appliances, has island and opens up to large living room! Home also has formal dining room ready to entertain! Bedrooms are nice size, master suite has walk in closet, separate shower and tub, and dual sinks! Garage has cabinets ready to be used for storage. Backyard has nice landscape and HUGE patio!



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



Deposit and Fee Structure:



One Time Fees

Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)

Security Deposit: $1250

Cleaning Fee: $250

Lease Administration Fee: $195



Monthly Fees

Monthly Rent: $1250

Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)

Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet



Upon approved application the $1250 security deposit & $250 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195.00 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.



(RLNE4893079)