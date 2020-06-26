All apartments in Surprise
Find more places like 15535 W. Mauna Loa Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
15535 W. Mauna Loa Lane
Last updated May 21 2019 at 10:35 AM

15535 W. Mauna Loa Lane

15535 West Mauna Loa Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Surprise
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

15535 West Mauna Loa Lane, Surprise, AZ 85379
Greenway Park at Surprise

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
15535 W. Mauna Loa Lane Available 06/17/19 Stunning Home in Surprise! - 3 bed 2 bath home in Surprise that offers many amenities! The home has a spacious floor plan with neutral tones throughout. Open eat in kitchen with great appliances, has island and opens up to large living room! Home also has formal dining room ready to entertain! Bedrooms are nice size, master suite has walk in closet, separate shower and tub, and dual sinks! Garage has cabinets ready to be used for storage. Backyard has nice landscape and HUGE patio!

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

Deposit and Fee Structure:

One Time Fees
Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)
Security Deposit: $1250
Cleaning Fee: $250
Lease Administration Fee: $195

Monthly Fees
Monthly Rent: $1250
Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)
Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet

Click APPLY NOW!
Upon approved application the $1250 security deposit & $250 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195.00 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.

(RLNE4893079)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15535 W. Mauna Loa Lane have any available units?
15535 W. Mauna Loa Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 15535 W. Mauna Loa Lane have?
Some of 15535 W. Mauna Loa Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15535 W. Mauna Loa Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15535 W. Mauna Loa Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15535 W. Mauna Loa Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 15535 W. Mauna Loa Lane is pet friendly.
Does 15535 W. Mauna Loa Lane offer parking?
Yes, 15535 W. Mauna Loa Lane offers parking.
Does 15535 W. Mauna Loa Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15535 W. Mauna Loa Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15535 W. Mauna Loa Lane have a pool?
No, 15535 W. Mauna Loa Lane does not have a pool.
Does 15535 W. Mauna Loa Lane have accessible units?
No, 15535 W. Mauna Loa Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15535 W. Mauna Loa Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 15535 W. Mauna Loa Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15535 W. Mauna Loa Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 15535 W. Mauna Loa Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Promenade at Grand
17927 N Parkview Pl
Surprise, AZ 85374
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy
Surprise, AZ 85374
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane
Surprise, AZ 85379
The Residences at Stadium Village
16485 N Stadium Way
Surprise, AZ 85374

Similar Pages

Surprise 1 BedroomsSurprise 2 Bedrooms
Surprise Apartments with BalconySurprise Apartments with Parking
Surprise Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

RoseviewSierra Verde
Marley Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College