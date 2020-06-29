15474 W Sierra Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

No Application Fees! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single level surprise home won't disappoint. This home features two tone paint throughout, upgraded neutral carpeting in living areas, ceiling fans in each room and upgraded window blinds throughout. Large open kitchen includes upgraded cabinets, tile flooring, ceramic top electric range, stove top microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, pantry and room for a larger kitchen table. Master suite with walk-in closet, extended vanity and double sinks. Easy to maintain desert landscaping and oversized backyard with covered patio. Close to schools, shopping and restaurants and easy access to the 303 and 60 freeways.