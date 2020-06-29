All apartments in Surprise
Last updated February 19 2020 at 12:13 AM

15474 W Sierra Street

15474 West Sierra Street · No Longer Available
Location

15474 West Sierra Street, Surprise, AZ 85379
Rancho Gabriela

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
No Application Fees! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single level surprise home won't disappoint. This home features two tone paint throughout, upgraded neutral carpeting in living areas, ceiling fans in each room and upgraded window blinds throughout. Large open kitchen includes upgraded cabinets, tile flooring, ceramic top electric range, stove top microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, pantry and room for a larger kitchen table. Master suite with walk-in closet, extended vanity and double sinks. Easy to maintain desert landscaping and oversized backyard with covered patio. Close to schools, shopping and restaurants and easy access to the 303 and 60 freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15474 W Sierra Street have any available units?
15474 W Sierra Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 15474 W Sierra Street have?
Some of 15474 W Sierra Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15474 W Sierra Street currently offering any rent specials?
15474 W Sierra Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15474 W Sierra Street pet-friendly?
No, 15474 W Sierra Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 15474 W Sierra Street offer parking?
Yes, 15474 W Sierra Street offers parking.
Does 15474 W Sierra Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15474 W Sierra Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15474 W Sierra Street have a pool?
No, 15474 W Sierra Street does not have a pool.
Does 15474 W Sierra Street have accessible units?
No, 15474 W Sierra Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15474 W Sierra Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15474 W Sierra Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 15474 W Sierra Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 15474 W Sierra Street does not have units with air conditioning.

