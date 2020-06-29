All apartments in Surprise
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
15305 W Banff Ln
Last updated July 18 2020 at 7:40 AM

15305 W Banff Ln

15305 West Banff Lane · No Longer Available
Location

15305 West Banff Lane, Surprise, AZ 85379
Countryside

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nearest Cross Streets are Greenway Road & Reems Road
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Sq Footage: 1,352
Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered on case by case basis, No smoking

No Application Fees! Single level 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Surprise home on a large corner lot. This home has a number of upgrades including vaulted ceilings, wood laminate floor throughout high traffic areas, upgraded carpeting in each bedroom and ceiling fans in each room. Kitchen includes ceramic top stove, stove top microwave, refrigerator and dishwasher. Master suite features walk-in closet, garden tub and separate shower. Large backyard with covered patio and workshop / storage shed.

No Application Fees! 12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent. See our criteria to rent for qualifications.

Available to show by appointment.
Denali Real Estate, LLC.
Office: 480-626-4062 or reply to this ad.

If we don't answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15305 W Banff Ln have any available units?
15305 W Banff Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 15305 W Banff Ln have?
Some of 15305 W Banff Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15305 W Banff Ln currently offering any rent specials?
15305 W Banff Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15305 W Banff Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 15305 W Banff Ln is pet friendly.
Does 15305 W Banff Ln offer parking?
No, 15305 W Banff Ln does not offer parking.
Does 15305 W Banff Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15305 W Banff Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15305 W Banff Ln have a pool?
No, 15305 W Banff Ln does not have a pool.
Does 15305 W Banff Ln have accessible units?
No, 15305 W Banff Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 15305 W Banff Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15305 W Banff Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 15305 W Banff Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 15305 W Banff Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
