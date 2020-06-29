15305 W Banff Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nearest Cross Streets are Greenway Road & Reems Road

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Sq Footage: 1,352

Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered on case by case basis, No smoking



No Application Fees! Single level 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Surprise home on a large corner lot. This home has a number of upgrades including vaulted ceilings, wood laminate floor throughout high traffic areas, upgraded carpeting in each bedroom and ceiling fans in each room. Kitchen includes ceramic top stove, stove top microwave, refrigerator and dishwasher. Master suite features walk-in closet, garden tub and separate shower. Large backyard with covered patio and workshop / storage shed.



No Application Fees! 12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent. See our criteria to rent for qualifications.



Available to show by appointment.

Denali Real Estate, LLC.

Office: 480-626-4062 or reply to this ad.



If we don't answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.