Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill garage

3 Bedroom + Den + 2 Bath. All new paint and carpet! Tile throughout the home, carpet in the bedrooms. Kitchen features refrigerator, range/oven, built-in microwave and diswasher, kitchen island and desk area. The kitchen cabinets have also been refinished! Master suite features separate tub and shower and walk in closet. The backyard includes covered patio, grass and has a great BBQ area with a firepit. Call now to view!