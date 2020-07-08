Rent Calculator
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
15036 W PORT AU PRINCE Lane
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:45 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
15036 W PORT AU PRINCE Lane
15036 West Port Au Prince Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
15036 West Port Au Prince Lane, Surprise, AZ 85379
Ashton Ranch
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
SUPER NICE HOME ON A CORNER LOT, ROCK FRONT AND BACK FOR EASY MAINTENANCE, TILE IN TRAFFIC AREAS, CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, SHOPPING, LIGHT AND BRIGHT.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15036 W PORT AU PRINCE Lane have any available units?
15036 W PORT AU PRINCE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Surprise, AZ
.
What amenities does 15036 W PORT AU PRINCE Lane have?
Some of 15036 W PORT AU PRINCE Lane's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 15036 W PORT AU PRINCE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15036 W PORT AU PRINCE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15036 W PORT AU PRINCE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 15036 W PORT AU PRINCE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Surprise
.
Does 15036 W PORT AU PRINCE Lane offer parking?
No, 15036 W PORT AU PRINCE Lane does not offer parking.
Does 15036 W PORT AU PRINCE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15036 W PORT AU PRINCE Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15036 W PORT AU PRINCE Lane have a pool?
No, 15036 W PORT AU PRINCE Lane does not have a pool.
Does 15036 W PORT AU PRINCE Lane have accessible units?
No, 15036 W PORT AU PRINCE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15036 W PORT AU PRINCE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15036 W PORT AU PRINCE Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 15036 W PORT AU PRINCE Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 15036 W PORT AU PRINCE Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
