15029 W Wethersfield Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15029 W Wethersfield Rd

15029 West Wethersfield Road · No Longer Available
Location

15029 West Wethersfield Road, Surprise, AZ 85379
Rancho Gabriela

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/62e6214002 ----
Beautifully upgraded 3 BR 2 Bath home with Den and or Office. Split floor-plan with NEW Ceramic Wood Plank tile throughout living area and Carpet in Bedrooms. Upgraded fixtures and ceiling fans. Master bath has over-sized oval tub with walk in closet. All appliances included. Low maintenance front and backyard. Call Today for Appointment!

Application Fee $45 per adult;nnAdministrative Fee $200; nnPet Deposit $200 per pet.n

12 Months

Disposal
Dryer
Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15029 W Wethersfield Rd have any available units?
15029 W Wethersfield Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 15029 W Wethersfield Rd have?
Some of 15029 W Wethersfield Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15029 W Wethersfield Rd currently offering any rent specials?
15029 W Wethersfield Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15029 W Wethersfield Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 15029 W Wethersfield Rd is pet friendly.
Does 15029 W Wethersfield Rd offer parking?
Yes, 15029 W Wethersfield Rd offers parking.
Does 15029 W Wethersfield Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15029 W Wethersfield Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15029 W Wethersfield Rd have a pool?
No, 15029 W Wethersfield Rd does not have a pool.
Does 15029 W Wethersfield Rd have accessible units?
No, 15029 W Wethersfield Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 15029 W Wethersfield Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 15029 W Wethersfield Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15029 W Wethersfield Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15029 W Wethersfield Rd has units with air conditioning.

