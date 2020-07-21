All apartments in Surprise
15020 West Watson Lane
Last updated July 29 2019 at 8:56 PM

15020 West Watson Lane

15020 West Watson Lane · No Longer Available
Location

15020 West Watson Lane, Surprise, AZ 85379
Ashton Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
GORGEOUS single story home! OPEN CONCEPT floor plan with line of sight from the front to the back! $1599.00 DEPOSIT. $250 PET DEPOSIT/ $25.00 MONTH PET RENT. $125.00 ADMIN FEE. MONTHLY SALES TAX $49.91. ***All applications are FIRST COME, FIRST SERVE. Proof of income and application MUST be submitted in 48 hours. Application fees are NONREFUNDABLE. Send proof of income or pay stubs to renttps@gmail.com All properties will be marketed until $200.00, NONREFUNDABLE, holding deposit is paid, as well as a SIGNED LEASE. $200.00 holding fee will be applied towards security deposit.*** DOES NOT COME WITH WASHER OR DRIER. HOUSE WILL NOT BE FURNISHED.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1999

Lease Terms: 1 Years

Deposits: $1,599.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15020 West Watson Lane have any available units?
15020 West Watson Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
Is 15020 West Watson Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15020 West Watson Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15020 West Watson Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 15020 West Watson Lane is pet friendly.
Does 15020 West Watson Lane offer parking?
No, 15020 West Watson Lane does not offer parking.
Does 15020 West Watson Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15020 West Watson Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15020 West Watson Lane have a pool?
No, 15020 West Watson Lane does not have a pool.
Does 15020 West Watson Lane have accessible units?
No, 15020 West Watson Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15020 West Watson Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 15020 West Watson Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15020 West Watson Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 15020 West Watson Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
